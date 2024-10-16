 
Meghan Markle ‘parenting duties' come in way of Harry split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carefully considered their work split

October 16, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional split has been decided by an insider.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveals that the couple have decided to board on separate career paths amid growing responsibilities of their children.

The source tells People magazine: "[It's] as much a reflection on parenting priorities, in that one of them stays behind with the children."

They told added: "It's clear that a twin-track approach is evolving." While another alleged friend added: "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

"An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess's priority and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages. But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work,” the source noted.

