Halle Bailey opens up about 'anxiety' over leaving her son for work

For Halle Bailey leaving behind her 9-month-old son, Halo for work is full of anxiousness.



The Little Mermaid star took to her official Snapchat account to share that she is worried about her baby boy as she is traveling away for work.

“Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son," Bailey wrote on her snap, featuring her worry-filled face.

“Any advice for moms who still can't handle when they have to leave for work?" the 24-year-old actress asked other moms for advice.

Later, she posted a photo of a glass of champagne, writing, “Maybe a little bubbly will help.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bailey shares Halo with her ex DDG.

Earlier in the month of October, DDG announced his split from Bailey by taking it to his official Instagram account.

“Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared,” he wrote in the caption.

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other," DDG continued.