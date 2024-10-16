Sarah Ferguson issues heartfelt statement to mark 65th birthday

Sarah Ferguson revealed she is “incredibly grateful” on being able to celebrate her 65th birthday with her family and friends, days after opening up about her cancer journey.



The Duchess of York issued a heartfelt statement to mark the occasion on her Instagram account alongside a snap of herself holding a cupcake.

“Thank you for all of your wonderful birthday wishes! I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be here every day, to smell the flowers, to read and write, and to be able to see my daughters and my grandchildren,” Fergie penned.

“It has been an extraordinary, full year - a year of recovery and of growth - and I just feel so lucky,” ex-wife of Prince Andrew added. “Thank you again to all of you who made it so and who took the time to send me birthday wishes.”



This came after Fergie got candid about her cancer journey while sharing a positive health update following treatment for breast and skin cancer.

She revealed that she believed it was a "death sentence” when she was first diagnosed of the disease in a new statement.

"When you're told you have cancer, you can't help thinking it's a death sentence. Your mind goes to the darkest places and you wonder what lies ahead and how you are going to share the news with your family,” Fergie revealed.