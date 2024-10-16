Travis Kelce teammate Patrick Mahomes lauds Taylor Swift's hidden talent

Patrick Mahomes, teammate of Travis Kelce, dished out Taylor Swift’s adorable bond with his eldest daughter.

For over a year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating, so she formed the friendship with Mahomes’ family.

In an interview with The Drive with Carrington Harrison, Mahomes candidly shared how a common interest between Swift and his daughter, Sterling Skye, had brought them closer.

“Has Taylor ever baked something for you?” an interviewer asked. “And what did she make you?”

He responded that the songstress “has never baked anything specifically for me. But she’s made different treats that have been around my house — muffins and donuts and stuff like that.”

Meanwhile, Mahomas lauded Sterling, whom he has been sharing with his wife Brittany by saying, “Sterling’s a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes.”

“I’m not gonna say I don’t eat them. It’s as good as everyone talks about. She’s great as far as it comes to baking,” The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback praised before signing off.

For those unversed, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes tied the knot in 2022. The couple share a daughter and a son Patrick “Bronz”’ Lavon Mahomes III.

In July, they took Instagram to reveal that the pair is expecting their third baby and penned it, "Round three, here we come."