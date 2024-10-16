Cameron Diaz reveals why she left Hollywood in 2014

Cameron Diaz has finally revealed why she left Hollywood in 2014 at the peak of her entertainment career.

During an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Monday, the 52-year-old actress, who is all set to return to the screen with Netflix’s Back in Action, spoke about her decision to both leave and return.

"For me, it was just something I had to do," said Cameron. “It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn't care about anything else."

“Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have,” she continued.

"It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family,” added the Bad Teacher star.

For those unversed, Cameron tied the knot with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015, and the couple shares two children - daughter Raddix and son Cardinal.

Now, Cameron is gearing up for the release of her comeback film Back in Action. The movie will hit streaming platform Netflix in January 2025.

Additionally, the actress is also in talks to play the lead role opposite Keanu Reeves in the dark comedy Outcome.