Bruce Springsteen shares update on wife Patti Scialfa's 'tough' battle with cancer

Patti Scialfa was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2018

October 16, 2024

Bruce Springsteen has offered insight into his wife Patti Scialfa’s battle with rare blood cancer.

The 75-year-old singer revealed that Patti, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, is “doing good” amid her “tough” battle with the disease.

“She’s doing good, we caught it early, which was important,” said Bruce of his wife while promoting early cancer detection in an ad for an ABC special.

“It’s a tough disease, it’s very fatiguing,” the hitmaker added. "She hadn’t played in the band in a long time, and people I don’t think knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’"

For those unversed, Patti was diagnosed with a not-so-common form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma six years ago.

As a result, the singer, who is also a member of her husband's E Street Band, took a break from touring.

“Touring has become a challenge for me. In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early-stage multiple myeloma,” said Patti at the premiere of Bruce's documentary last month.

