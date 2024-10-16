 
Tyra Banks gives Victoria Secret an iconic walk upon show's grand return

October 16, 2024

Victoria Secret made a grand return to the ramp on Tuesday, setting the stage for iconic catwalks.

Banks' catwalk marked her tenth show with the intimate wear brand as she strutted to the tune of Native New Yorker.

The modeling icon was dressed in a silver cape with black lining, a crystal-crusted bustier, sparkly leggings, and heels for her rare return after her 2005 retirement.

Banks also teased the show's return in an August post on Instagram with a sketch video soundtracked by Chappell Roan, which Banks nodded to by commenting, "What we really need is a femininomenon!"

The sketch — which saw Hadid getting starstruck at Banks before accepting an invitation from her — comes months after Victoria's Secret first announced the return of its annual fashion show.

“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” a May Instagram post read. “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more!”

Banks appeared on Victoria's Secret's social media once again in September, admitting that returning to the show "feels crazy."

“It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway," she said in a joint post with the brand. "I mean ‘cray cray,’ as in ‘cray cray good.' I never thought that I would be back on this runway, to be honest.”

