Kayla Nicole moved to tears discussing her relationship with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole shows 'strong' emotions discussing her relationship with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole recently got emotional while talking about online criticism.

In a recent episode of her podcast Unapologetically Angel, Nicole opened up about the severe backlash she faced after discussing her relationship with Kelce online.

She said, “After the podcast came out, I thought that I handled things with grace.

“I thought that I answered the questions to the best of my ability. The public had their interpretation of things — didn’t matter to me,” the sports broadcaster stated.

At first, Nicole was not bothered by what people were saying, but her mother got upset and called her to express her concerns.

She articulated by saying, “My mom calls me though — and it’s those conversations … that’s what matters to me.”

“Because she’s offended, she’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter, she’s hurt with the negative headlines and the way that people are spinning it.”

Moving forward, the 32-year-old YouTuber also laughed as she went on to share her mother’s advice and revealed, “My mom was like, ‘Maybe next time, we don’t answer those questions,’ and it’s as simple as that. Don’t give it any energy. You don’t have to always respond.”

For those unversed, Nicole got criticized after she shed light on her former romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on Thursday’s episode of her podcast.

Also, addressing the rumors regarding Kelce’s being “cheap” for splitting the bills 50/50 while they were dating, she remarked them “ridiculous.”

“Do I look like anybody that would split anything? Yeah, that was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet,” Nicole concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelce and Nicole began dating in the summer of 2017 and called it quits for good in 2022.