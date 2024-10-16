Andrew Garfield drops a bombshell after his Frankenstein exit: 'Don't have to sit for hours'

Andrew Garfield recently expressed his dislike for the casting choice in the Frankenstein film.

On the recent episode of the Happy Sad podcast, the Amazing Spider-Man star seemed 'so disappointed," withdrawing from the highly-anticipated Frankenstein's monster role, in del Toro's adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel of the same name, due to scheduling conflicts.

Although Garfield has quit the film, he expressed his excitement for his replacement, Jacob Elordi, with Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein.

Articulating his thoughts, the 41-year-old actor quipped, "It just didn't work out for reasons that you guys don't need to know about - but nothing bad, we love each other.”

“I am so disappointed that I wasn't able to go on that journey. I'm obviously incredibly excited to see Jacob Elordi, an amazing actor…,” he added, singing praises of Elordi.

"To work with Oscar would have been amazing, and Christoph Waltz, that would have been a dream come true, for sure, but now I get to just be a fan and a supporter," Garfield remarked.

While looking at the bright side in his exit, the Breathe star jokingly thought that his transformation into a Frankenstein monster would have been a strenuous process.

Garfield asserted, "I didn't have to sit six (or) seven hours in the prosthetics chair every morning. I want to see how (Elordi's) skin is doing."

For those unfamiliar, Garfield was first attached to Frankenstein in March 2023, but he exited the film in January this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the film will be released on Netflix at an undisclosed date, despite filming having been wrapped in September of this year.