Rod Stewart's unexpected fashion rule for wife Penny Lancaster unveiled

Penny Lancaster spills husband Lod Stewart’s surprising clothing preference

Penny Lancaster's husband Sir Rod Stewart, has some preferences when it comes to his wife's clothes.

The former model revealed in a recent interview that Rod, with whom she tied the knot in 2007, has been influencing her fashion choices since they have been together.

During a conversation with DailyMail, Penny shared that Rod actively takes part in her ensemble ideas not just special events but for their holidays too.

She confessed that Rod hates to see her in pants or trousers.

"When you think about controlling, coercive behaviour and the signs to look for, you could think, hang on – telling me how to dress, what to wear," she told the outlet of her husband, while promoting her upcoming memoir Someone Like Me.

"But (his preferences weren't) coming from that direction. He knew I was coming into a lifestyle where there were wealthy people, and I was going to require different outfits. And he thought: 'She's special, I'm going to treat her. I'm going to surprise her,'" Penny explained.

Recalling one of their getaway to Barbados, Penny shared Rod did not let her unpack her bags he had prearranged clothes for her as per her size.

: "He was clearly a man used to being in command of his world, including what I'd wear on holiday."

Penny noted that Rod's fashion taste has not changed much over the past years, "He'll pick something up in a shop and say, 'Darling, look at this.' And I'll say: 'That's skintight and not for my tummy.'"

"'OK, what about this?' And I'll say, 'My boobs are too big for it, darling.' He doesn't see me as I see me. I've aged, but he doesn't see it. How lovely is that?" she added.