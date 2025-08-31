Bryan Cranston shares real take on daughter's cancelled show and new role

Bryan Cranston shares thoughts on ups and downs in daughter's acting career

Bryan Cranston’s daughter, Taylor Dearden, has realistic views on success as an actor.

Cranston was asked about Dearden’s breakout role in HBO Max series The Pitt, and whether he’s concerned at all about her career.

"She’s got a great head on her shoulders, and so I have no worries about her," Cranston, 69, told People.

While at the red carpet of Televerse 25, he was also asked if he’s talked to his daughter about the ups and downs of an acting career.

"She’s a very observant young woman, and she saw her mom and I going through our lives, and I was 41 when I got Malcolm in the Middle and had a solid hit show," he said.

"Before that, I was a working actor. I did a few series that didn’t last. It’s like it’s up and down and up and down. You just stretch out the dollar to be able to say you’re still an actor," The Studio star explained.

The Breaking Bad star also shared his view on Dearden’s show Sweet/Vicious, which got cancelled after one season in between 2016 and 2017.

“She was terrific and the show was great,” Cranston said. “But like most shows, you know, there’s something that goes on.”

He adds, “She knows that it’s a long haul. This is a marathon for a career.”

Bryan Cranston is currently enjoying the success of The Studio.