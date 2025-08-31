Angela Bassett reveals the role she wants to reprise

Angela Bassett opens up about role she wants to reprise

Angela Bassett is known for her versatile characters in her long career, but there is a character she says she is open to reprising.

In an interview with Parade, the star shares, referring to her 1995 romantic comedy, “Maybe Waiting to Exhale, so I can see where we are now."

In the film, she plays Bernadine Harris alongside Whitney Houston while wondering what her character would be doing today. “We’re still fabulous, but more mature, [with] more experiences and wisdom,” the 67-year-old shares.

"We’ve gone through [everything from] the young children and the teenage kids, and the husbands, the lovers, the indiscretions. Where [have] we landed now? That might be interesting. That would be interesting," she continues.

“[Bernadine] probably met someone to spend some time with,” the Black Panther star notes. “I hope so. I think so.”

In other news, Angela was asked about the role she wanted to see Denzel Washington play in Black Panther, where he is said to appear.

"Close to your heart black panther I know the folks in marvel would come after you," the Today host joked in a chat with the actress who portrayed Ramonda. "I know they threatened to take your children if you reveal anything about the script."

The host continued, "But hypothetically, when that does happen, will Angela Bassett prefer to see him play the good or bad guy?"

"Bad," the Mission Impossible star said, sharing, "It's just interesting and we have seen him be so good so often, he's really good at being bad."

Meanwhile, the third installment is in the works at Marvel, with the movie set to be out in 2027.