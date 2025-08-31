Tom Hopper shares insight on dynamic with 'The Umbrella Academy'

Tom Hopper on relationship with 'The Umbrella Academy'

Tom Hopper and the rest of the The Umbrella Academy cast are still close friends.

At the New York City premiere of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Hopper gushed over his friendship with cast members David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Ritu Arya.

"I just saw David Castañeda like a few days ago. Yeah, we went and met up for steak in Manhattan here. It’s great to catch up with him," he shared.

"I text Robert Sheehan all the time. I'm always in touch with Emmy [Raver-Lampman]," he added. “We had something special on that show.”

The Umbrella Academy was one of Netflix’s hit sci/fi shows. The show ran for four seasons and had its finale in 2024.

However, Hopper’s colleagues in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf haven’t let him feel the absence his old pals on set.

"I feel so lucky that the shows that I've been a part of — and now moving on to this one and being able to create those kind of friendships again ... I feel like I've got another family of people that I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm so lucky to have this,' " he gushed. "Yeah, it's great."