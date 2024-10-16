Kim Kardashian makes a 'surprising' comparison with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian, the famous TV star and businesswoman, shared a fun memory from her past.

On October 15, Kim reposted a throwback video of Entertainment Tonight on her Instagram Story.

The clip featured Kim as a teen, along with her daughter North West’s after her interview and cover shoot with Interview Magazine.

Kim captioned the clip, “North West Brings the Same Energy as her Mom” while the outlet wrote, “North West’s ‘Interview Magazine’ Q&A is very much giving the same energy as Kim Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!”

The video begins with North introducing herself, articulating, “Hey, it’s me, North West.”



Then, her mother's old video shows her (Kim), saying, “My name’s Kim Kardashian, I’m the dopest on the ropest person in this class,” and further adding "So 'dope' is Kim" before her dancing clip emerges.

“And I know you’re all gonna miss me because you all love me ... I’ll miss you all.”

In the video the Kardashian star also jokingly asked, “And does everyone get a tape of this? Because I hope you do so you can see me when I’m famous and all of you are gonna remember me as this beautiful little girl.”

“We’re really going to miss the Class of ’94 and we have so many memories but you know they’re going to miss me the most. Bye!’” the 43-year-old fashion mogul concluded.

In the video, young Kim can be seen in a short bob haircut and a tight dress.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim shares her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West.