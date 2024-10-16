Sydney Sweeney becomes bulky for upcoming film

 
October 16, 2024

Sydney Sweeney is doing a new film, which is a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

Her latest Instagram post showed her in the athletic character where she was visibly seen putting some muscles.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” she began.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” the Euphoria star continued. 

“Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :) CHRISTY MARTIN.”

David Michod is directing the untitled sports biopic about Christy, who was a welterweight world champion and survived an attack on life from her husband in 2010.

Besides Sydney, Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero will be part of the film, according to Variety.

