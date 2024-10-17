Meghan Markle latest ‘whining' is food for her ‘ego,' says expert

Meghan Markle has been called out for risking her position on public with latest campaign.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently spoke about being one of the most bullied people in the world at Girl Inc, is reminded of bullying allegations lodged against herself.

Christopher Andersen, author of The King, told Fox News: "In fairness, since marrying Prince Harry, she has been on the receiving end of some pretty scalding criticism - some of it legitimate, but much of it not.

"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," he shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully – whether it's true or not – to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.