‘Cheeky' Prince Harry was incapable of mistakes before Meghan: staff

Prince Harry’s as absolutely popular in the Royal household while he was still working as a senior member of the Family.



The Duke of Sussex, who quit in 2020, was a charmer amongst his relatives and had won over staff with his charisma.

Alisa Anderson, former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth II told The Sun's Royal Exclusiveshow: "I started in the palace in 2001 and finished at the end of 2013.

She added: “Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie.”

"If you speak to royal correspondents who have been in the job a long time, they all absolutely loved Harry.

"Compared to William, in fact. William was seen as more serious and shy but Harry was the life and soul of the party.

"He couldn't do a thing wrong. And certainly when I spoke to him, he was funny and intelligent,” noted the expert.

"He was passionate about the military - the Invictus Games is clearly testament to that.

"I've got a photograph in my hall of Harry and I with our arms around each other outside a ladies' loo - don't read anything into this.

"It was hilarious. He was very happy to pose with a member of staff for a photograph.

"I can only speak from experience, but that was what he was like - the media's darling, says Alisa.