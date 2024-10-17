Halsey recalls regrets about her cool girl era

Halsey has pictures they regret taking, particularly one she once took with the cops to escape a noise complaint.



The singer, who goes by the pronouns “she/they,” recently admitted to some favourable yet unfavourable moments from her life in the Wednesday cover story in Rolling Stone UK.

The pop star, 30, recalled a party she hosted a few years back which the police showed up due to a noise complaint.

Halsey was swimming in her bathsuit and surrounded by friends when they were confronted by the police.

In a surprising turn of events, the officers offered a bizarre alternative to a party shutdown.

The Without Me songstress agreed to the conditions and avoided penalties by taking a selfie with them.

Years later, Halsey now regrets having her photo taken in a soaking wet bra. While the selfie seemed funny at the time, Halsey now looks back at the memory with dread.

“It wasn’t until a couple of years later that I was like, ‘Damn, those cops just have a picture of me half naked on their phone,'" Halsey told the publication. “I’m sure it comes out in bars. Ah, don’t love that.”

They added: “All those little versions of me that are out on their little side quests, floating around the world – I wish I could bring you back home so that you weren’t out there going through that."

Halsey admitted to her people-pleasing in her “cool girl era”—which is far from how she feels now.

“That picture on that phone, that nude on someone’s phone, that Polaroid photo, all those little versions of me in that intimate space whether consenting or not, that are out in the world that people were using for whatever, I wish I could call them back," Halsey said. "That’s a really lonely feeling.”

For her, there’s no going back as part of her still wants to hold on to the illusion of a “cool girl.”

“I’ve always wanted to be the Cool Girl. And asking someone to delete all your nudes is not very Cool Girl of you, even in the breakup. I’m different now, but that song is about a decade and a half of that,” they explained.

On the professional front, Halsey is now set to release her new album The Great Impersonator on October 25.