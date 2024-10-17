Liam Payne's regrets about 'One Direction' diss resurfaces after his death

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, apologized for saying negative things about his bandmates before he passed away on October 16 at 31.



While giving an interview to Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast in June 2022, Payne had spoken badly about his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

A year later, in July 2023, the late musician took back his comments in a YouTube video, saying, "My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong," and added, "So obviously, I want to apologize for that because that’s definitely not me."

"When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue,” the late musician also mentioned.

For those unversed, on the same podcast, Payne explained his “mixed feelings” about Zayn, who left the band in 2015.

Shedding light on his feelings, he said, “There are many reasons I dislike Zayn and there are many reasons why I’ll always be on his side.”

“If I had had to go through what he went through, through his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive, to the point where it’s annoying at times, and Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense.”

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say: ‘That guy’s a d***,’ but at the end of the day, what you understand, what he’s had to get through to get to that point and whether or not he wanted to be there, I can’t d* on him,” Payne stated.

Moreover, in June 2019, he shared with Men’s Health Australia that he “heavily relied on alcohol” to cope with the pressure of being in the band.

"It's almost like putting the Disney costume on before you step up on stage and underneath the Disney costume I was p***** quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on."

"I mean, it was fun. We had an absolute blast, but there were certain parts of it where it just got a little bit toxic," the Perfect singer concluded by admitting.