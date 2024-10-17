Maya Jama steps out in glam for 'Burberry' reopening in NYC

Maya Jama stepped out in glam for the Burberry 57th Street Store Reopening in New York City on Wednesday.

The Love Island star appeared in a furry grey trench coat as she flaunted her incredible figure in the statement outfit, which she teamed with a pair of pointy black heels.

According to Daily Mail, Jama wore her brunette locks styled in bouncy curls and opted for a glowing palette of makeup to elevate her natural beauty.

Moreover, the presenter toted around her essentials in a small white clutch bag as she posed for snaps at the British luxury fashion house's event.

Additionally, the star-studded event saw celebrities flock to the newly-renovated New York flagship store at East 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

As per the publication, Maya seemed to be in high spirits for the fashion event, after she clarified the reasons behind her split from Stormzy.

Furthermore, the Love Island star spoke out as pictures emerged of her ex with his new girlfriend Victoria Monet, who also spoke out this week on her future family plans.

As per the outlet, Maya took to Instagram early on Thursday from her NYC hotel room to take the opportunity to say that the narrative “that I don't want to settle down and have kids is a lieeeee.”

It is worth mentioning that it had been reported that the former couple broke up because Jama was keen to focus on her career instead of settle down with the “homebody” rapper.