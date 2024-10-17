Liam Payne shared glimpses of his relationship status with with girlfriend before death

Liam Payne was apparently having a “lovely” day in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, right before his tragic demise at the age of 31.

People told TMZ that the former One Direction member fell from his room at the CasaSur Palmero Hotel a little after 5 pm on October 16.

Police are currently investigating Payne’s death, and an autopsy will be performed to find out his cause of death.

For those unversed, before his death, Payne travelled to Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and seemed happy in his final vacation posts on Snapchat.

In one of his last videos, Payne wrote, "Lovely day in Argentina" and showed himself enjoying coffee and breakfast at 1 p.m. with Cassidy.

In another post, the pair took a selfie together and added a caption that read "quality time" with a heart emoji.

Updating his fans about his adventures, Payne quipped, "We're going to ride some horses. I think I'm gonna be playing polo again, which is gonna put me out of action for about six weeks. Honestly, polo out of everything I've ever done sports-wise, Not that I'm, like, taking it polo professionally, By the way. I'm just like I had to go for some fun.”

“It's so hard to do. Number one, number two, my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around or mallet, think it's called."

"It hurts a lot. It's very tough to do, but we're enjoying ourselves here," he added.

Moreover, the late singer shared his concerns for his people affected by Hurricane Milton, calling it “scary to watch from far away.”

He also hinted at his Halloween costume by posting a photo of himself looking out into the distance while sitting in a chair.

"Halloween costume idea: forest gump," he penned.

The Magic singer finished his posts with videos of himself showcasing art at a friend's house.

