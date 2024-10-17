World Culture Festival: 'Salgirah' on marital complexities elicits emotions

Play's director and actor Paras Masroor performs a scene with co-actor Sabreen Hisbani as his wife for theatre play 'Salgirah' on October 17, 2024. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

The audience on the 21st day of the ongoing World Culture Festival witnessed the complexities of a marital relationship as "Salgirah" (birthday) — a theatre play — captured their attention at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) in Karachi on Thursday.



The play delved into the emotional landscape of a couple in a long-term marriage who, after years of routine, must confront their unmet expectations and societal pressures.

Through their journey of separation, “Salgirah” reflects on the nature of relationships, asking if love’s quality can outweigh the years spent together.



With intense performances, the play offered a touching, thought-provoking portrayal of marital life.

Play's director and actor Paras Masroor performs a scene with co-actor Sabreen Hisbani as his wife for theatre play 'Salgirah' on October 17, 2024. — Facebook/Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

"Salgirah" from Pakistan, a family drama exploring marital complexities, is directed by Paras Masroor — who performed the husband's character in the play alongside seasoned actor Sabreen Hisbani as his wife — and written by Javed Siddiqui. The play was presented at the ACP's Auditorium 1 at 8pm.

A day earlier, the audience was sent rolling in the aisles when the murder-espionage dramedy "The 39 Steps" opened.

The plot followed a character named Mirza Baig, an ordinary man whose life takes a drastic turn when a mysterious woman, Erum Rafiq, is murdered in his apartment.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.