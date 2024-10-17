 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle gain foothold in Europe

Reports say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a home in Europe

October 17, 2024

Years ago, King Charles's decision led Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to pack up and leave Europe for the U.S.

Now, the rebel royals have come back to the continent — by buying a lush home in Portugal.

According to Daily Mail, the couple have joined Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, to have a home in the Iberian country.

Reports say the purchase has made the pair eligible for the Golden Visa, which allows them to travel without a visa in the European Union's Schengen area.

Last year, Harry and Meghan reportedly went on a 'romantic three-night break' in Portugal.

Sources told Daily Mail the duo stayed at Eugenie and Mr Booksbank's home.

It is relevant to mention here that King Charles kicked out the Duke of Sussex and Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage just a day after the former’s book Spare was released.

The couple left the estate — given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2018 — and moved to California.

