Photo: Drake made huge comment about Ben Affleck post Jennifer Lopez divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly got in touch with Drake right after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

For those unversed, Drake and Jennifer sparked romance rumours in 2016 when they were spotted kissing in videos at a prom-themed party. Later, the duo seemingly confirmed their relationship when Drake confessed that he was “hanging out” with Jennifer in February 2017.

Now, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “As soon as she filed the papers, Drake reached out.”

Dishing details about their chat, the source also revealed, “He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

This report comes after a mole previously squealed to the publication, Heat Magazine that “Jen’s been leaning on Drake over the last few weeks after he reached out to offer his support.”

“He’s helping her get through what’s been one of the toughest times in her life,” they also added.

They also referred to the time when Canadian rapper got “honest” about his health battle in a statement released in October 2023 and insisted that he needed to “focus on my health first and foremost.”