'One Direction' breaks silence on death of Liam Payne

After the tragic death of Liam Payne at the age of 30, his One Direction bandmates paid tribute in a unified message.



On Thursday, October 17, the Band member took to One Direction's official Instagram account to issue a joint statement.

The statement from Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson began with, "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing."

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," it continued.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne lost his life after falling from a multiple-story building at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.