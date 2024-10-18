 
Geo News

'One Direction' breaks silence on death of Liam Payne

The bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson issued a joint statement for the singer's tragically short life

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

One Direction breaks silence on death of Liam Payne
'One Direction' breaks silence on death of Liam Payne

After the tragic death of Liam Payne at the age of 30, his One Direction bandmates paid tribute in a unified message.

On Thursday, October 17, the Band member took to One Direction's official Instagram account to issue a joint statement.

The statement from Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson began with, "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing."

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," it continued.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam," they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne lost his life after falling from a multiple-story building at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Liam Payne seemed 'like a broken man' in final meeting with old friend
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Sydney Sweeney recalls heavy stardom cost
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Dave Grohl names the song that made him want 'to give up ten times'
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Liam Payne 'jumped from balcony', authorities report
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Tom Holland gives exciting update about 'Spider-Man 4'
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown share the screen in 'retro-futuristic' film
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
Victoria Beckham feels on edge amid David Beckham's lack of support: Report
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'
'Grotesquerie' creator confirms THIS Travis Kelce scene is 'little Taylor Swift nod'