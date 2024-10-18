Prince William takes first step as the Prince of Wales since Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has just taken on a major engagement as the Prince of Wales, and it involves going on a tour of a college situated on his Duchy of Cornwall that he inherited from King Charles since his kingship.

There the monarch-to-be even got candid about his love of sweets and dished on the favorite sugary preferences of his wife as well.

During that outing the Duke visited the college's criminology department as well as Sam's Café, managed by chef Darren Watson.

According to HELLO! he has been tinkering to find out the deserts loved by the British Royal Family and even offered Prince William a refrigerated breakfast cake, that is similar to a layer of the prince’s wedding cake, made from chocolate, butter, sugar, cream and biscuits.

“Thank you very much, that's very sweet of you, any kind of sweet thing I will take, I'm a sucker for anything chocolate and anything sweet,” the prince said after being presented with the biscuit cake.

He even revealed his wife’s favorite desert by saying, “very good” at the chef’s admission of sticky toffee pudding.

It is pertinent to mention that this tour has been on the prince’s itinerary for a while now, but was postponed due to Kate Middleton’s health concerns, and subsequent cancer battle.