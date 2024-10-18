Fans shed light on Liam Payne's last night of fun before unexpected death

One Direction’s former member Liam Payne was seen having a great time at Naill Horan’s concert on October 2, just two weeks prior to his death.

According to People, a fan named Noelia revealed that before Payne’s death, she had spoken with him a few times while he was in Buenos Aires.

Noelia said, “I ran into him by chance. I had found out on Twitter that he was here for Niall’s show. We took photos together. I waited for him to approach us, and we took pictures with all the fans” and added, “He talked to us, hugged us, and even made jokes.”

Recalling that day, she quipped, "He was dancing, waving, and cheering" at the Movistar Arena, and when “Niall started singing one of the One Direction songs, everyone was looking at Liam.”

“He seemed to be enjoying himself,” Noelia shared.

Noelia revealed that fans went to the hotel, and Payne "took photos with everyone,” and there was “nothing strange or unusual about his behavior."

However, the hotel "asked him to leave because fans were constantly gathering at the door, bothering other guests."

Also, per Pop Crave, a fan took a video of Payne clapping to the music, leaning over a glass barrier, and posing for pictures and videos.

After that, he stayed at an apartment, which Noelia thinks might have been his friend's, and during his time there, he went out to “take pictures with fans waiting outside” and “was always open to it, full of love.”

For those unversed, on October 16, Payne died after falling from several floors at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, two weeks after the concert at 31.

He had many injuries and bleeding inside and outside his head, chest, stomach, and arms and legs, according to an early autopsy report.