Sharon Osbourne mourns Liam Payne's death: 'We all let you down'

Sharon Osbourne has expressed her sorrow over the sudden death of Liam Payne at the age of 31.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 72-year-old TV personality paid heartfelt tribute to the late singer, revealing Liam was "let down" by the music industry.

"Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down,” penned Sharon while sharing a picture of the late Liam.

“Where was this industry when you needed them? asked The X Factor judge.

“You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend,” she added.

For those unversed, the former One Direction member breathed his last on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentine.

For those unversed, Liam rose to popularity overnight with his much-hyped participation in The X Factor.