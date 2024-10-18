 
Kim Kardashian receives special Halloween treat from Kourtney, Travis Barker

October 18, 2024

Kim Kardashian has received a special Halloween gift from sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kim posted a video clip showing a delicious-looking gingerbread Halloween house.

The spooky house with ghosts on the side, has Kim's her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm's name on the side of the roof.

The message on the door of gingerbread house read, "Happy Halloween."

In the video, the SKIMS founder says, "how cute is this?" adding, "from the Barkers."

Additionally, Kim also embraced the spooky season with special baking with her kids.

In the next snap, Kim shared a snapshot of fall-themed cupcakes.

"baked w the kids last night," she wrote in the caption.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after North's recent interview where she talked about mom Kim's cooking skills.

During the mother-daughter conversation for Interview Magazine, Kim asked North, "Serious question — how is my cooking?"

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time. Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago," the 11-year-old responded.

However, Kim asked what did she made? to which North replied, "Mac and Cheese."

The reality TV star added, "And fried chicken and cornbread. I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?"

"It’s good. It’s just that you’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt," North replied.

