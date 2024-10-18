World Culture Festival: 'Mi Raqsam' dances to tunes of power, identity, freedom

Team "Mi Raqsam" performs during the World Culture Festival, hosted by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, on October 18, 2024. — Screengrab via Instagram/@acpkhiofficial

Team "Mi Raqsam" on Friday brought their emotionally charged dance-drama to the World Culture Festival, hosted by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, raising crucial questions about power, identity, and the sacrifices made for artistic and personal freedom.

The narrative of the play, directed by Imran Iftikhar, zooms in on the intricate relationship of Jairaj and Ratna, a couple passionate about classical dance, but tangled in a web of unrealistic societal expectations and disapproval from family, especially the patriarch of the household.



"Mi Raqsam" is an adaptation of a leading Indian dramatist Mahesh Dattani's English language play "Dance Like a Man".

Dattani in his play explores subjugation and marginalisation in Indian society, focusing on suburban Hindu families and their struggles with gender roles and alternate sexuality.

Jairaj's father, Amritlal, views dancing as unmanly, leading to intense family conflict. Ratna's ambition drives her to manipulate Jairaj to achieve her own success, while their daughter, Lata, follows in her mother's footsteps.

Staged at Auditorium 2 of the ACP, the 120-minute emotionally intense Urdu play earned critical acclaim from the audience and critics alike for its power playacting performances.



On Thursday "Salgirah", a theatre play, delved into the emotional landscape of a couple in a long-term marriage who, after years of routine, must confront their unmet expectations and societal pressures.

Through their journey of separation, "Salgirah" reflects on the nature of relationships, asking if love’s quality can outweigh the years spent together.

With its vivid performances, the play offered a touching, thought-provoking portrayal of marital life.

"Salgirah" from Pakistan, a family drama exploring marital complexities, is directed by Paras Masroor — who performed the husband's character in the play alongside seasoned actor Sabreen Hisbani as his wife — and written by Javed Siddiqui. The play was presented at the ACP's Auditorium 1.

The festival, organised in media partnership with Jang and Geo Group, features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.



