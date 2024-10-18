Paddy McGuinness remembers 'open and honest' Liam Payne in tribute

Paddy McGuinness just reacted to the tragic demise of the One Direction alum, Liam Payne.

The comedian took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a screenshot of a conversation that he had with the What Makes You Beautiful singer.

Via the app’s Stories feature, a text exchanged that showcased the dynamics McGuinness had with Payne, the now-late musician can be seen talking about sobriety.

“I really enjoyed the small amount of time I got to hang out with Liam. His messages were always open and honest,” he wrote of Payne.

McGuinness continued, "I could never comprehend that level of fame and attention? Let alone the effect it has on someone so young? Rest in peace young un."

The texts sent by the History crooner to the actor, read, "Course mate. I don't have many mates I can trust who know how I feel and since being sober I'm wanting to branch out more instead of hiding away."

McGuinness’s post comes after it was revealed that Liam Payne had passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after he fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room that resulted in the musician sustaining fatal injuries.