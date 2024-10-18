Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release

Clint Eastwood just had a rather tough year.

In July, his girlfriend, Christina Sandera passed away at the age of 61 followed by the arrest of his daughter, Francesca Eastwood, this week. She was arrested for allegedly “assaulting” her boyfriend.

“Clint is having a hard time dealing with all the recent lows in his life,” an insider close to the Oscar-winning actor spilled to DailyMail.

They continued, “Francesca's arrest could not have come at a worse time in his life because he is feeling pretty sad about losing his girlfriend three months ago. To say he is feeling down is a gross understatement.”

Additionally, Clint, who famously starred in the film, Dirty Harry, also has his latest movie, Juror #2, starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette, premiering on October 27.

However, the arrest has made the 94-year-old actor believe “that things are out of control in a way that they were not before.”

Being a good father is “extremely important” to the Man With No Name star and he is 'there for his actress daughter as she sorts through this mess, but he also needs to take care of himself,” the source further noted.