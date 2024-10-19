 
Geo News

Cruz Beckham 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel supported Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week Show

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Cruz Beckham in love with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham shared his love for new girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Cruz posted an adorable photo celebrating Jackie's birthday.

Son of David Beckham expressed his love in the caption, saying, "happy birthday i love you."

Cruz Beckham in love with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

The photo showcased the Would You? songstress surrounded by a group of people in front of the cake, waiting to blow the candles.

Additionally, Jackie also took to her Instagram Stories resharing glimpses from the birthday celebration.

This comes just a few days after the couple was spotted in Beverly Hills. Cruz and Jackie couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were reportedly spotted sharing steamy looking kisses.

Cruz, famed for his career in music and fashion, and Jackie have reportedly been together since June. 

However, their romance became public last month when they came to support mom Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week Show.

Jackie shared photos of her stunning look for the show on Instagram.

Cruz Beckham in love with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

She wrote in the caption, "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham."

Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release