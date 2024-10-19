Cruz Beckham 'in love' with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham shared his love for new girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Cruz posted an adorable photo celebrating Jackie's birthday.

Son of David Beckham expressed his love in the caption, saying, "happy birthday i love you."

The photo showcased the Would You? songstress surrounded by a group of people in front of the cake, waiting to blow the candles.

Additionally, Jackie also took to her Instagram Stories resharing glimpses from the birthday celebration.

This comes just a few days after the couple was spotted in Beverly Hills. Cruz and Jackie couldn't keep their hands off each other as they were reportedly spotted sharing steamy looking kisses.

Cruz, famed for his career in music and fashion, and Jackie have reportedly been together since June.

However, their romance became public last month when they came to support mom Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week Show.

Jackie shared photos of her stunning look for the show on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham."