Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills

Bruce Springsteen is already a fan of Jeremy Allen White's singing skills.



In a recent chat during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show on October 18, the 75-year-old music legend he loved White's crooning voice in the forthcoming film based on Springsteen's life.

“It’s a lovely cast and I am involved a little,” Springsteen said of the under-production biopic titled, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

“This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," The Boss referred to the Bear star’s singing.

Sprinteen further said gushing over White's talents “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

The remarks of Springteen for White's singing came after he expressed on the project set around his 1982 Nebraska album.

"I’ve seen the scripts and I’ve talked to the director. They’re just putting it all together, so I don’t have an awful lot to say about it, but I’m excited about it happening," the rock star told Zach Bryan during an interview for Rolling Stone.