Sabrina Carpenter gets roasted over strange reaction to Taylor Swift's look

Sabrina Carpenter gets roasted for strangely reacting to Taylor Swift's look

Sabrina Carpenter has become the latest victim of online trolls due an accidental post that involves Taylor Swift.

As MailOnline reported that Carpenter accidentally tweeted a reaction to one of Swift's new Eras Tour outfits which invited the unwanted attention from the Swifties.

Sabrina Carpenter reacted to Taylor Swift's new 'Eras Tour' outfits

It all started when the 25-year-old singer penned and posted a since-deleted tweet in which she wrote, “BI and N”.

The now-deleted tweet was enough for the Swifties to troll the Espresso singer.

One fan posted that she (Carpenter) was relatable and also "gagged" by Swift's new Reputation bodysuit at her Miami concert on Friday.

Another user pointed out hilarious snafu and wrote, "Even she was shook!"

Some fans questioned what she meant to tweet while others joked that she was "clowning" like those of Swift's loyal fanbase.

This comes after the Please Please Please hitmaker, who is currently performing her own Short n' Sweet tour, opened for the Love Story singer on multiple dates of her Eras Tour this year and the last.

As per the publication, Carpenter joined Swift for several shows in Latin America, Australia as well as Asia.

For Swift's final leg of her blockbuster world tour, she was joined by Gracie Abrams as her opener.