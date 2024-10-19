Angelina Jolie appreciates 'beautiful art' role in 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie just got candid about her role in the hot biopic, Maria.

Speaking of the challenges she faced while portraying the character of the famed opera singer, Maria Callas.

While attending the London Film Festival gala screening of Maria at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, she spoke to the Irish Independent, about her experience of filming the movie.

“Its such a beautiful art form,” Jolie began.

The Maleficent actress also expressed the difficulties she faced, stating, “And so, as much as it was terrifying, I felt like it was impossible to do and I hadn’t really sung.”

“I had a wonderful director who supported me and made me feel safe and believed in me,” she added, praising the director of Maria, Pablo Larrain.

She continued, “And wonderful actors and other actors to work with,” adding, “But also it’s quite a gift to have lessons and be at a time in your life when you get to learn a new skill.”

“I got to be this extraordinary human being and be in her shoes. I love her,” Angelina Jolie concluded.