Angelina Jolie turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Akala on red carpet

Angelina Jolie was supported by her rumoured boyfriend, Akala at the premiere of her latest film, Maria.

On Friday, Angelina and Akala attended the premiere of her film at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.

Although, they posed separately on the red carpet, their matching look caught everyone's attention.

The rapper and the actress attended the event in matching all-black look with Angelina looking stunning in blazer over waistcoat, paired with black pants and boots.

Meanwhile, Akala donned turtleneck sweater under a coat with dark jeans and sneakers.

It is worth mentioning that this appearance comes just a month after the couple seemingly made their relationship Instagram Official, when Akala attended a party hosted by the actress.

They first sparked dating rumours in August, when Akala and Angelina left the hotel together during the Venice International Film Festival.

However, during that time In Touch reported that the couple has been dating for "more than a year."

Despite this, their relationship is still not confirm as according to TMZ report, they are just friends and Akala is in relationship with Chanelle Newman.