World Culture Festival: Music lovers dance to beat at mega concert 4.0

South Korean group Good Fellis performs at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 19, 2024. — ACP

KARACHI: The 24th day of the World Culture Festival, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in collaboration with Geo and Jang media group, witnessed a vibrant musical concert featuring local and international artists.



The Mega Music Concert 4.0 added an extra spark to the festival with performances by South Korean group Good Fellis, SOVAPA Academic Ensemble, Hamza Akram Qawwal, Natasha Baig, Wahab Bugti, Sultan Baloch, Noman Al Shaikh, JAMBROZ Band, and Rhythmic Reverie.

Good Fellis from South Korea captivated the hearts of Karachi's audience with their unique performance.

During a musical concert in Karachi, Consul General of South Korea, Yi Sungho, shared his thoughts. He remarked that it is a matter of great pride for me that a Korean concert is being held in Pakistan.

He highlighted: "Listening to a Korean band in Karachi is a rare opportunity, and for the first time, the people of Karachi are experiencing a South Korean musical band. People from both countries will enjoy this concert together, fostering cultural ties."

He also mentioned that they have introduced a new experience, breaking away from traditional methods, and presenting the art of music in a different style.

"I want the people here to understand music from all over the world and contribute to Pakistan's development," said Sungho, concluding the speech by expressing gratitude to the ACP for its support.

ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said by performing in our country today, the South Korean group has not only brought honour to their own country but also elevated the name of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hamza Akram Qawwal's powerful qawwali had the crowd swaying in rhythm which was followed by Wahab Bugti and Natasha Baig's music, who also mesmerised the attendees with their soulful voices.

Singers perform at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on October 19, 2024. — Instagram/acpkhiofficial

The concert also featured SOVAPA Academic Ensemble paying tribute to Pakistani music directors through their musical compositions. The concert drew a large crowd of music enthusiasts and citizens of Karachi.

The festival features more than 450 artists from 40 different countries and will continue till November 2 at the ACP Karachi.

Earlier today, the festival also featured the inauguration of a six-day "Sindh Artists Exhibition" at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery.

The event was inaugurated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, along with Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and the ACP president. Notable artists, including Farrukh Shahab and Masood A Khan, attended the exhibition.



The exhibition showcased paintings by 82 artists from across Sindh.

Geo and Jang group are the media partners of the ACP in the World Culture Festival. Tickets for the event can be easily obtained from the ACP and Ticketwala service.

