Photo: Kylie Jenner falls victim to 'nasty' accusations: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly receiving hate for lowering the standard of the fashion industry.

As fans will be aware, the entrepreneur turned up the heat by closing the Coperni show at Disneyland.

During the walk, she donned a black strapless ballgown by the Parisian designer, featuring a form-fitting bodice and voluminous taffeta skirt.

However, Kylie’s presence during the Paris Fashion as a mogul was not welcomed by other models, per Life & Style.

They reportedly believe that the influencer "didn't deserve to be there."

The source also noted, “And the fact that she got to close out the show just added to the bitterness, since that’s such a prestigious spot that gets the most attention.”

In addition to this, the "catty" moguls reportedly believe that the mother of two is "taking away their jobs" just because of her strong family standing in the industry.

“All kinds of nasty things were being said, including that she doesn’t look like a model and could never cut it for real,” the insider remarked in conclusion.