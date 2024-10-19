 
Geo News

Kate Middleton 'admires' Princess Sophie's parenting style

Princess Kate reportedly wants to raise her kids the way Duchess Sophie has raised her children

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Kate Middleton admires Princess Sophies parenting style
Kate Middleton 'admires' Princess Sophie's parenting style

Kate Middleton has a great admiration for Princess Sophie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, reportedly "admire" The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's way of raising their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wassex.

According to a royal expert Katie Nicholl, "Kate is said to admire the way Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, are raising their children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex — in the bosom of the Royal Family but prepared for life in the real world."

The expert has made these claims in her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

However, this comes after Sophie spoke about her children and how she is raising them in an interview with The Sunday Times.

She said, "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

Angelina Jolie turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Akala on red carpet
Angelina Jolie turns heads with rumoured boyfriend Akala on red carpet
Eddie Redmayne details Taylor Swift audition: There was ‘mud in her teeth'
Eddie Redmayne details Taylor Swift audition: There was ‘mud in her teeth'
Liam Payne's ex says 'negative comments' from his fans have made grief worse video
Liam Payne's ex says 'negative comments' from his fans have made grief worse
50 Cent reacts to Eminem becoming grandpa
50 Cent reacts to Eminem becoming grandpa
Jennifer Lopez keeping guards up amid Drake's flirt: Source
Jennifer Lopez keeping guards up amid Drake's flirt: Source
Andrew Garfield remembers Jessica Chastain's kind gesture during his mom's illness
Andrew Garfield remembers Jessica Chastain's kind gesture during his mom's illness
Prince William's holiday sport for George, Charlotte, Louis, revealed video
Prince William's holiday sport for George, Charlotte, Louis, revealed
Sabrina Carpenter shares historical moment with fans
Sabrina Carpenter shares historical moment with fans