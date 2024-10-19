Pedro Almodovar wants multiple Oscars for 'The Room Next Door'

Pedro Almodovar welcomes Oscars for 'The Room Next Door' starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore

Pedro Almodóvar says Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore should both get Oscar nominations for their performances in The Room Next Door.

Pedro also revealed that he’d like an Oscar for his own directorial efforts for the movie. The director has previously taken home the best original screenplay Oscar in 2003 for Talk to Her and the award for best foreign language film for All About My Mother in 1999.

Sharing his thoughts on awards, he told The Times of London: “They absolutely matter to me, but I also don’t want to think about it, and I have promised myself not to. There’s still too much time left and if I think about it I’ll become too obsessed.”

“I love the Oscars! Give me more Oscars. One, two, all day. They’ll be really welcome,” he said excitedly.

Pedro’s film received an 18 and a half minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, which was much longer than what its nearest rivals including The Substance got.

In the film, Tilda Swinton plays war correspondent Martha, while Julianne Moore plays her friend Ingrid. The duo stay in a country mansion as Martha, who’s terminally ill, prepares to take her life in the room next to her friend’s. The Room Next Door will hit theaters on October 25