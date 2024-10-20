Jennifer Hudson opens up about marriage plans with Common

Jennifer Hudson recently got candid and opened up about her marriage plans with her long-time boyfriend Common.

During an interview with Extra, Hudson admitted that she likes the idea of getting married, but she and Common will not be "getting married soon."

She said, "Slow down, now. We got a lot of things happening."

"I love the idea, and I think he's a beautiful man, but we're gonna take our time. Neither one of us are in a rush. We're very happy as we are." she concluded by saying.

On the other hand, while giving an interview to his girlfriend on her show The Breakfast Club in July this year, Common clearly articulated his thoughts about tying the knot with Hudson.

Looking at the audience, he quipped, "If I'm going to get married, it's to her."

When Hudson asked for more details, Common explained, "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?" Common concluded by asking.

Responding to his question, Hudson replied, "I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision."

Hearing the roar of the audience, Hudson clarified that she did not have a ring on her finger yet.

It is pertinent to mention that Hudson and Common confirmed their relationship in January this year.