Rumer Willis sheds light on Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's post-divorce bond

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, recently shared how her parents have stayed friends for their children despite their divorce 24 years ago.

Talking with People magazine at the premiere of her film Trail of Vengeance, Rumer articulated, "I'm so grateful. I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents' relationship still is just their love and support of each other."

"It means so much to me, the way that my mom – and I think to all of my sisters and I – the way that my mom shows up for all of us as we are working with it, as she is working with it, even how she is with my other little sisters."

Referring to her relationship with Willis’ current wife Emma Hemming Willis, the 36-year-old actress shared, "We go over to dinner at Emma's house with the girls, and we're family.”

“I think family can look differently in a lot of ways, but it's just about what it means." she added.

Moreover, Willis and Moore worked out a co-parenting plan that never set “the kids against each other," and recalling old Rumer quipped that she “never had to split a holiday.”

“We never had to split family vacations or Christmases or birthdays. And I think that a lot of the time, it's just our own ego.”

"If you put your kids first, if you're fighting with that person and can't put aside whatever it is for your kid, that's about you. That's how I feel about it," she concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Willis and Moore got married in 1987 and parted ways in 2000. The couple is blessed with three daughters, namely Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Later, Willis married British model Emma Heming, and they have two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

It is pertinent to mention that Rumer has worked in movies like Hostage (2005) and The Escort (2015), while her forthcoming movie Trail of Vengeance is in a post-production stage with no release date yet.