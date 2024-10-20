King Charles talks about 'democracy' in Australia amid advancing age

King Charles made brief remarks at the New South Wales legislative council, where he hailed the "promise and power of representative democracy."



Royal expert Chris Ship shared a video of King Charles address to NSW Parliament, where the monarch spoke about being back in Australia for the first time as King.

The expert tweeted, “WATCH: After having been here as Prince Charles in 1974 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the NSW Parliament - King Charles spoke about being back in Australia for the first time as King - and now marking this parliament’s 200th anniversary.”

According to AFP, King Charles also cracked a joke about his advancing age.

"I first came to Australia nearly 60 years ago, which is slightly worrying" he said to laughter.

Later, the palace also shared King Charles photos from NSW Parliament with his statement.

“What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” the statement reads.



