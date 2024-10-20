 
Geo News

Late Liam Payne honoured at Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Late singer Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Liam Payne, a former member of the boyband One Direction, has been given a special mention at this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

While an investigation into the events leading up to the incident is ongoing, the British singer was named among the annual event's memorials at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Ohio on Saturday evening.

An image of the 31-year-old late singer, was shown from his early days with One Direction at the auditorium.

The former boy-band member fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The singer died instantly after plunging 45ft from his third-floor hotel room balcony onto the patio below on Wednesday.

As per MailOnline, drugs in his room including "cristal", a potent hallucinogenic that causes blackouts and psychotic episodes were found by the cops during investigation.

Payne arrived in Argentina on September 30 with his girlfriend Kate and close friend Roger Nores.

However, after spending last weekend at a polo farm outside the hotel, his girlfriend flew back to Miami on Monday.

