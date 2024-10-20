 
Nicki Minaj admits she has grown to 'love the imperfections' with age

Nicki Minaj explained how she developed more "confidence" as she grew older

Web Desk
October 20, 2024

Nicki Minaj just revealed how growing older plays a role in her “confidence.”

The 41-year-old Pink Friday Girls hitmaker had an exclusive conversation with Vogue, where she explained how the increase in her self-esteem came after every milestone she achieved.

Detailing how she could not stand to look at pictures of her younger self, the rap star has now come to embrace that phase too, stating how she now understands what “looks good” on her

"When you turn a certain age—especially milestone ages like 30, 40, 50—your confidence as a woman just grows and grows,” she told the publication.

She continued, “You know what looks good on your body; You start knowing what hairstyle fits your face, what makeup fits your face.”

“You just start understanding yourself better. And when you understand yourself better, you forgive yourself. You are able to love yourself, and you're able to love the imperfections that you never loved before,” the Barbie World singer further mentioned.

Nicki Minaj, expressing a full circle moment, then stated, “I couldn't look at old photos of myself before, and when I look at them now, I love them."

