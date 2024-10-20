 
Kim Kardashian wants people to take her more 'seriously': Source

It was previously reported that Kim Kardashian has walked out of her people pleasing persona

October 20, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done with being known as a sex-symbol and nothing more in the industry.

According to the latest report of In Touch Weekly, the mother of four is working really hard to fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer.

For this reason, the beauty mogul has reportedly decided to revamp her look into a more professional one as well.

“She wants people to take her more seriously,” a tipster tattled mentioning that the Kardashian sisters are teasing her “of wanting to cosplay at being a lawyer.”

“She knows passing the bar will be huge,” the source noted and added, “but she also wants her image to be more traditional.”

The insider also explained, “So she’s getting all sorts of mood boards together for her new, more professional look.”

“She’ll still be sexy, but she wants it to be toned down and classier – less glitter, less hoop earrings and more diamonds, more pearls and more power suits,” they remarked in conclusion.

This report comes amid rumours that Kim Kardashian has cut down her long hair and has opted for a Matrix bob. 

