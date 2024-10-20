Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show

Tom Brady thinks he is a Reputation guy.

As Brady attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Miami on Friday, he declared himself a fan of her Reputation album.

Taking to Instagram on later, he shared photos with his sons, John "Jack" Edwards Thomas, 17, and Benjamin Rein, 14.

Tom Brady attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami

Alongside photos of father-son during the concert, Brady also added a video clip of Swift performing her song ...Ready For It? from the album Reputation.

He captioned the post, saying, "The gang does @taylorswift. I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy."

This has sparked reaction from fans who flooded the comments section with their admiration to see Brady attending Swift's concert.

One commented, "Real men go to Taylor Swift concerts."

Another added, "I love that you did this with your guys! Can we normalize guys also liking Taylor Swift please."

"Swifties!!! Love it boys!" the third comment read.

However, the fourth user noted, "We’re all reputation girlies at heart."

Additionally, he also took to Instagram Stories to share photo of himself with his sons at the concert.

In a now-expired snap, he wrote, "Boys night at the Eras Tour," according to PEOPLE magazine.