 
Geo News

Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show

Tom Brady attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami

By
Web Desk
|

October 20, 2024

Tom Brady becomes Reputation guy after Taylor Swifts Eras Tour show
Tom Brady becomes 'Reputation guy' after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show

Tom Brady thinks he is a Reputation guy.

As Brady attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Miami on Friday, he declared himself a fan of her Reputation album.

Taking to Instagram on later, he shared photos with his sons, John "Jack" Edwards Thomas, 17, and Benjamin Rein, 14.

Tom Brady attended Taylor Swifts Eras Tour concert in Miami
Tom Brady attended Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Miami

Alongside photos of father-son during the concert, Brady also added a video clip of Swift performing her song ...Ready For It? from the album Reputation.

He captioned the post, saying, "The gang does @taylorswift. I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy."

This has sparked reaction from fans who flooded the comments section with their admiration to see Brady attending Swift's concert.

One commented, "Real men go to Taylor Swift concerts."

Another added, "I love that you did this with your guys! Can we normalize guys also liking Taylor Swift please."

"Swifties!!! Love it boys!" the third comment read.

However, the fourth user noted, "We’re all reputation girlies at heart."

Additionally, he also took to Instagram Stories to share photo of himself with his sons at the concert.

In a now-expired snap, he wrote, "Boys night at the Eras Tour," according to PEOPLE magazine.

50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
50 Cent talks about still feeling 'nervous' before performing on stage
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend get in character for 'Jurassic World 4'
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Eva Mendes sets single condition for Hollywood return
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Chris Pratt gushes over 'incredible' co-star Millie Bobby Brown
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'
Meghan Markle ridiculed over her major ‘reality check'
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence is expecting another child with husband Cooke Maroney
One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month
One Direction star Liam Payne's funeral set for THIS month
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine shares untold stories in new memoir
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine shares untold stories in new memoir