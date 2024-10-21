Matt Smith shares shocking update about 'House of the Dragon'

Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, said he had not heard a single thing about season three.

His remarks come at New York Comic Con, where he was joined by Fabian Frankel (Criston Cole) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen).

Interestingly, except for the Crown star, all the other actors on the panels said they have a rough idea about where the story will go after season two.

“I’ve not heard hide nor hair,” the British star said. “I don’t know about you guys. I’ve not heard a thing — have you?” the British actor asked his co-star. “I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here,” Fabian said.

Amid the talks about the upcoming season, the reviews about the last season were mixed. George R.R. Martin, the creator of the Game of Thrones universe, called out how the story was adapted from his books.

“I do not look forward to other posts I need to write about everything that’s gone wrong with House of the Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will,” Martin wrote.