Cheryl Hines reveals 'feeling good' amid Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drama

Cheryl Hines has confirmed she's feeling good amid recent personal challenges.

At The Groundlings’ 50th anniversary party in Los Angeles on Saturday, Cheryl shared how she's feeling.

This comes almost a month after the news about Cheryl's husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. romance broke. It was reported that he had "personal relationship" with journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Hines, who attended the event alongside her best friend Rachael Harris, said, "Listen, I, I'm feeling good."

Talking about the 2024 presidential elections, she said, "The end is near. And I feel very peaceful about it. 17 days, actually. But yeah, let's say it's 16. Every day, I Google it. You think I could remember from the day before. Every day, the countdown."

Additionally, Cheryl also reflected on how The Grounding has changed her career, saying, "I met my best friends here. Rachael and I have been best friends for a long time. We don't have to put a date on it. And I learned how to improvise at the Groundlings and do sketch comedy."

"And if I hadn't learned how to improvise, I would've never gotten part of Curb Your Enthusiasm. So, I mean, it just put me on a different path in every way," she added.